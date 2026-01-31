Senegal Coach Pape Thiaw Banned, Fined After AFCON Final Chaos

Intro

CAF hands heavy sanctions following chaotic scenes during Senegal’s dramatic AFCON final victory

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw has been handed a five-match ban and fined $100,000 by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) following chaotic scenes during the Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco earlier this month.

In a statement released, CAF said Thiaw was found guilty of “unsporting conduct” and “bringing the game into disrepute” during the final in Rabat on January 18, which Senegal eventually won 1-0 after extra time. Television footage showed Thiaw gesturing towards his players when Morocco were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time, a move widely interpreted as instructing his team to walk off the pitch.

The incident triggered disorder, with most Senegal players briefly leaving the field before star forward Sadio Mane convinced them to return. The long delay ended with Morocco’s Brahim Diaz missing the penalty, which was saved by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Senegal later sealed their second AFCON title through Pape Gueye’s extra-time goal.

CAF also imposed sanctions on players from both sides. Senegal’s Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr received two-match bans each for unsporting behaviour towards the referee. Moroccan forward Ismael Saibari was suspended for three matches and fined $100,000, while captain Achraf Hakimi was banned for two games.

The Senegal Football Federation (FSF) was fined a total of $615,000 for multiple offences, including the conduct of players, officials and supporters. Morocco’s football federation was fined $315,000 for issues ranging from improper conduct around the VAR area to supporters using lasers to distract Senegal players.

CAF clarified that the bans apply only to CAF competitions and will not affect preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Senegalese authorities have indicated they plan to appeal the sanctions, with Sports Minister Khady Diene Gaye describing Thiaw as a “true patriot.”