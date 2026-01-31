Forest, Celtic Reach Europa League Play-Offs as Villa Stage Spirited Fightback

Intro

English and Scottish sides progress as Aston Villa underline European pedigree

London

Nottingham Forest and Celtic secured places in the Europa League play-off round, while Aston Villa completed a dramatic comeback to finish second in the league phase and book direct passage to the last 16.

Forest kept their slim top-eight hopes alive with a dominant 4-0 win over Ferencvaros, but other results went against them, leaving Sean Dyche’s side 13th overall. Igor Jesus struck twice after Ferencvaros defender Bence Otvos netted an own goal, and James McAtee sealed the result with a late penalty. Despite missing automatic qualification, Forest will now face either Fenerbahce or Panathinaikos over two legs next month.

Dyche praised his players’ response after last week’s defeat in Braga, saying the victory reflected their resilience amid a demanding schedule. Twice European champions, Forest will discover their exact play-off opponents on Friday.

Celtic also advanced after an entertaining 4-2 home win over Utrecht. The Scottish champions raced into a commanding early lead with three goals inside 19 minutes, courtesy of Benjamin Nygren, an own goal from Nick Viergever, and a penalty converted by Arne Engels. Utrecht mounted a brief comeback, but Auston Trusty’s header ensured Celtic’s progress. They will meet either Stuttgart or Ferencvaros in the play-offs.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, showed their character despite already being assured of a last-16 spot. Unai Emery’s side recovered from 2-0 down to defeat Red Bull Salzburg 3-2 at Villa Park. Goals from Morgan Rogers and Tyrone Mings levelled the contest before 19-year-old Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba marked his European debut with a decisive winner.

Villa’s reward is a break before the knockout stage, where potential opponents include Lille, PAOK, Red Star Belgrade or Celta Vigo. Emery’s record — a competition-best four Europa League titles — has boosted belief within the squad.

“He knows how to get through this competition,” said Rogers. “Having him guiding us is massive.”

Elsewhere, Lyon topped the table, while Rangers endured a disappointing end to their campaign with defeat at Porto.