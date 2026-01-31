Expelled CPI(M) Leader V. Kunjikrishnan Seeks Police Protection

CPI(M) Book Controversy

Kochi

Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader V. Kunjikrishnan, who was expelled from the party earlier this week, approached the Kerala High Court on Friday seeking police protection for the release of his forthcoming book, which contains sharp criticism of the party leadership.

Speaking to the media at his residence in Payyannur, Kunjikrishnan clarified that his plea before the court was limited strictly to ensuring security for the book release function scheduled for Wednesday. I wish to clarify that the protection that I have sought is just for the book release function. Since it’s a public function, I did not want it to be disturbed. I approached the court because it would provide a more concrete direction, he said.

The petition comes just days ahead of the publication of his book, which makes serious allegations against the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leadership and accuses the party of ideological degeneration. Titled Nethruthvathe Anikal Thiruthanam (The Cadre Must Correct the Leadership), the book offers a scathing critique of the CPI(M)’s functioning at the state level.

Kunjikrishnan was expelled on Monday from the party’s primary membership after reiterating allegations of irregularities related to the Dhanaraj Martyrs’ Fund. His statements triggered a major controversy within the CPI(M)’s Kannur district unit. Announcing the expulsion, CPI(M) Kannur District Secretary K.K. Ragesh accused him of betraying the party and acting as a weapon in the hands of party enemies, particularly by giving interviews to a private television channel ahead of elections.

The party leadership has maintained that the allegations raised by Kunjikrishnan were examined and settled internally as early as April 2022. It described his actions as driven by personal animosity towards Payyannur MLA and district secretariat member T.I. Madhusoodanan. Ragesh said an internal inquiry found the charges to be baseless and asserted that Madhusoodanan had no role in handling the funds in question.

While acknowledging certain lapses such as typographical errors and missing receipt books, the party claimed there was no financial loss and said disciplinary action had already been taken at the appropriate level.