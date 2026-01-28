Blurb: The construction of a cattle shed at a cost of ₹21 lakh in 2021-22 remains unused, highlighting the misuse of public funds.

Karwar

Despite repeated assurances from authorities, the stray cattle menace continues to plague Sirsi town, with over 300 cattle roaming freely, causing traffic congestion and accidents. A meeting held a month ago, chaired by MP VishweshwarHegdeKageri and MLA BhimannaNaik, decided to conduct joint operations to seize stray cattle and impose a daily maintenance charge of ₹250-₹300 on owners. However, no action has been taken so far.

Residents are concerned about the safety of pedestrians and vehicles, especially with the upcoming MarikambaJatra festival, which attracts lakhs of devotees. The cattle are not only causing accidents but also polluting the streets with their dung and urine, creating an environment conducive to the spread of diseases.

The construction of a cattle shed at a cost of ₹21 lakh in 2021-22 remains unused, highlighting the misuse of public funds. Locals demand that authorities take immediate action to address the issue, warning that inaction will erode public trust in the administration.

Social activist Ganesh Bhat urges authorities to convene a joint meeting of the municipal corporation, police, and animal husbandry department to implement the decisions taken earlier. Municipal Commissioner Prakash Channappanavar assures that a meeting will be held soon to finalize the plan to relocate the stray cattle and impose penalties on owners.

The public demands swift action to address the issue, citing the failure of previous initiatives, such as the sterilization program for stray dogs.