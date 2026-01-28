Leopard Rescued After Falling into Well at Hubballi Airport

Intro: A leopard fell into a well inside Hubballi Airport premises, triggering a swift rescue operation by forest officials.

Hubballi

In a dramatic incident, a leopard accidentally fell into a well located within the premises of Hubballi Airport, prompting an immediate rescue operation by the Forest Department and airport authorities. The incident created brief tension in the area, but officials acted swiftly to ensure the safety of both the animal and airport staff.

According to sources, the leopard is believed to have entered the airport campus from nearby forested or open areas during the night in search of water or prey. While moving around the premises, the animal reportedly slipped and fell into an unused well. The matter came to light early in the morning when airport security personnel noticed unusual movement and alerted forest officials.

Forest Department teams rushed to the spot along with veterinarians and rescue staff. After assessing the situation, officials began a carefully planned rescue operation to safely retrieve the leopard without causing harm or panic. A cage and ropes were lowered into the well, and after several hours of effort, the leopard was successfully rescued.

Officials said the animal appeared exhausted but did not suffer any major injuries. A preliminary health check was conducted at the site by veterinary doctors. The leopard was later shifted to a safer location for further observation before being released back into its natural habitat.

Airport authorities stated that flight operations were not affected by the incident, as the rescue was carried out in a controlled manner with adequate safety measures. Security around the area was temporarily tightened to prevent any untoward incidents during the operation.

Forest officials noted that such incidents highlight increasing instances of wild animals straying into human-populated areas due to habitat fragmentation and shrinking forest cover. “Leopards are often found moving through open spaces in search of food and water. We urge the public to remain calm and inform authorities immediately in such situations,” an official said.