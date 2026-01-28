Belagavi Dog and Cat Exhibition Draws Huge Crowd

Intro:

A vibrant dog and cat exhibition in Belagavi attracted animal lovers, promoting awareness on pet care and compassion.

Belagavi

Belagavi witnessed a colourful and lively celebration of animal companionship as the Dog and Cat Exhibition organised at Sardar Maidan received an overwhelming response from the public. The event was jointly organised by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, and the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department, drawing hundreds of pet owners, breeders, and animal lovers from across the region.

Beautifully groomed dogs and cats of various breeds became the centre of attraction, delighting visitors with their elegance, playful behaviour, and disciplined performances. From energetic puppies to calm and majestic breeds, each animal showcased unique traits, prompting admiration from the crowd. Visitors were seen cheering and interacting with pets, creating a joyful and heartwarming atmosphere throughout the venue.

The exhibition featured participation from over 300 different breeds of dogs and nine breeds of cats, making it one of the largest such events held in the district. Animal lovers gathered in large numbers to witness rare breeds and learn more about responsible pet ownership. Special performances demonstrating obedience, agility, and affection highlighted the intelligence and training of the dogs, drawing special applause from the audience.

Officials said the primary objective of the exhibition was to create awareness about animal welfare, responsible pet care, vaccination, nutrition, and medical treatment. Emphasis was also laid on preventing animal cruelty and encouraging humane treatment of pets. Experts explained the importance of proper training, regular health check-ups, and emotional bonding between humans and animals.

Speaking on the occasion, District In-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi said that such exhibitions help foster love and respect for animals in society. Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Roshan and Zilla Panchayat CEO Rahul Shinde also highlighted the role of awareness programmes in promoting animal welfare.

Police Commissioner Boras Bhushan Gulabrao and Superintendent of Police K Chandrashekhar Rao were among the dignitaries present, along with senior officials including Ramrajan and others.