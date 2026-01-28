Mundakkai Gets Volleyball Court After Years of Wait, Thanks to Defeated Candidate’s Promise

Blurb: The Plantation Corporation of Kerala (PCK) has approved the construction of a volleyball court on its land opposite the Mundakkai Church, and work has already begun

Kasaragod: In a heartwarming tale of commitment and follow-through, a volleyball court is set to become a reality in Mundakkai, thanks to the efforts of M A Aziz, who lost the recent local body polls. The initiative is a testament to Aziz’s dedication to keeping his word, despite not winning the election.

The Plantation Corporation of Kerala (PCK) has approved the construction of a volleyball court on its land opposite the Mundakkai Church, and work has already begun. The PCK executive committee ratified an application submitted by CPI(M) branch secretary R K Rafeek, and the land has been allotted with specific conditions, including not cutting down cashew trees and returning the land upon demand.

For the residents of Mundakkai, a volleyball court has been a long-standing aspiration. For over a decade, volleyball has been played on a makeshift surface, lacking the dimensions of a proper court. The demand for a court was raised before candidates in the last local body polls, and Aziz had assured the community that he would intervene. Despite losing the election, Aziz pursued the matter, and his efforts have finally paid off.

The volleyball enthusiasts in Mundakkai are thrilled to see their dream court take shape. The court’s construction is expected to provide a much-needed facility for the local youth to engage in sports and promote a healthy lifestyle. The initiative has also highlighted the importance of keeping promises and the impact one person can have on their community.

As the court nears completion, the residents of Mundakkai are eagerly looking forward to enjoying their new sports facility, a testament to the power of perseverance and commitment. The story serves as an inspiration, demonstrating that even in defeat, one’s word and actions can bring about positive change.