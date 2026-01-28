Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Mangaluru Hosts Thrilling Open Sea Swimming Competition

Blurb: The Den Den Swim has become a significant event in Mangalore, promoting the city’s scenic beaches and adventurous spirit.

Mangaluru: The third edition of the Mukund Realty Den Den Swim 2026, an open sea swimming competition, was held at Thanniru Bavi beach in Mangalore, attracting over 400 participants from across India and abroad. The event, organized by Mangalore Surf Club, featured five categories: 500m, 2km, 4km, 6km, and 8km.

The competition showcased the bravery and skill of swimmers as they navigated the challenging sea waves. Unlike pool swimming, open sea swimming requires swimmers to adapt to the currents, tides, and waves, making it a unique and thrilling experience.

“The safety of participants is our top priority,” said Mithun, event organizer. “We have deployed over 30 lifeguards, rescue equipment, and medical teams to ensure a safe competition.”

The event was not just a test of endurance but also a celebration of Mangalore’s potential as a hub for adventure sports. Participants praised the excellent organization and safety measures, which gave them the confidence to push their limits.

“I was amazed by the energy of the swimmers battling the waves,” said Rashmi, a spectator. “It’s a completely different experience from pool swimming.”

Dr. Mohit, a participant, shared his excitement: “This was my first open sea swimming competition. The support and safety measures were fantastic. It was exhilarating to swim with the waves, not against them.”

