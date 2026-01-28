Wednesday, January 28, 2026
HomeStatePolice Raid Illegal Gambling Den Near Kadanala Village, Seven Arrested
State

Police Raid Illegal Gambling Den Near Kadanala Village, Seven Arrested

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
158

Intro:
Police in Kalaburagi cracked down on illegal gambling near Kadanala village, arresting seven suspects during overnight raids yesterday.

Kalaburagi
Kalaburagi police intensified their crackdown on unlawful activities by raiding an illegal gambling den operating near Kadanala village, leading to the arrest of seven individuals. The operation was carried out following specific intelligence inputs that an ispeet (card gambling) racket was being run discreetly in the area, drawing participants from nearby villages and towns.

According to police officials, the raid was conducted by a special team from the local police station, which reached the spot late in the evening. On noticing the police presence, some gamblers attempted to flee, but officers swiftly cordoned off the area and managed to detain seven persons involved in the activity. The accused were found actively engaged in gambling using playing cards, with cash scattered at the site.

During the operation, the police seized a sum of money allegedly used for betting, along with playing cards and other materials linked to the gambling activity. Preliminary investigations revealed that the gambling den had been operating for some time and was attracting frequent participants, causing concern among local residents.

Police sources stated that such illegal gambling activities not only violate the law but also disturb public order and often lead to other criminal activities. We have received multiple complaints from villagers about gambling dens functioning secretly in rural pockets. Strict action will continue against those involved, a senior police officer said.

The arrested individuals have been booked under relevant sections of the law related to illegal gambling. They were later produced before a magistrate, and further investigation is underway to identify whether more people are involved in organising or financing the gambling operation.

Residents of Kadanala village welcomed the police action, stating that gambling had been creating social issues and financial distress for several families. Police have urged the public to cooperate by sharing information about illegal activities and assured that such inputs will be kept confidential.

Previous article
Chinese Scientists Discover Critical Ebola Virus Mutation
Next article
Mangaluru Hosts Thrilling Open Sea Swimming Competition
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.