India launches first green ammonia mega project

For the first time, India will export its green energy products to Germany, Japan, and Singapore, boosting leadership

AMARAVATI



India’s Andhra Pradesh government on Friday announced that the state will host India’s first and the world’s largest green ammonia project at Kakinada.

The project, led by clean-energy firm AM Green, will set up a green hydrogen and green ammonia complex with a planned capacity of 1.5 million tonnes per annum at the coastal location.

The first major equipment erection ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expected to attend.

The project involves an investment of 10 billion dollars, making it one of the largest clean-energy investments ever undertaken in India.

Officials said the project will create up to 8,000 jobs during the construction phase and generate high-skill employment during operations across allied sectors like renewable energy, logistics, storage, and port services.

For the first time in India’s history, green energy products made domestically will be exported to markets such as Germany, Japan, and Singapore, strengthening India’s position as a clean-energy exporter.

State IT Minister Nara Lokesh said the project moves Andhra Pradesh closer to becoming a global green-energy hub.

The plant is being developed by converting an existing ammonia-urea facility and will be completed in three phases, reaching full capacity by 2030.

AM Green has signed long-term supply agreements with global buyers and plans to support clean shipping, power generation, and green hydrogen goals.

The integrated system includes large-scale solar and wind power, energy storage, hydrogen production, ammonia manufacturing, and port-based exports, showcasing Andhra Pradesh’s complete clean-energy value chain.

The project is expected to boost investment, technology, skills, exports, growth, sustainability, and long-term energy security nationwide.