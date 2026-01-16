Sadhguru Urges People to Learn about India’s Natural Resources

BENGALURU

Spiritual leader Sadhguru called upon people to actively educate themselves about India’s natural resources, stressing that awareness of soil, water and ecological systems was essential for building a sustainable nation.

Speaking during Makara Sankranti celebrations at the ashram, Sadhguru announced that the consecration of Linga Bhairavi, the Navagraha temples and the Teerthakund would be held from September 28 to October 2 at Sadhguru Sannidhi, Avalagurki, located off the Bengaluru–Chikkaballapur highway. He said the consecration would be an intensive and spiritually significant process.

Home to the Adiyogi statue, Yogeshwar Linga and Naga shrines, Sadhguru Sannidhi has been envisioned as a major spiritual and cultural centre for Karnataka, he said, adding that it would serve as a space for inner wellbeing and ecological awareness.

In his Sankranti message, Sadhguru urged citizens to spend at least two minutes every day learning about soil health, water conservation and other natural resources. “Without this awareness, we cannot build a nation,” he said, warning of a bleak future if ecological concerns were ignored.

Referring to India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, Sadhguru said development should not be measured merely in economic terms. “A developed nation does not mean an empty stomach. It means there is adequate and abundant food so that people are nourished, healthy and well,” he said.

He also appealed for greater support to local farmers and emphasized the need to protect and nurture farmlands, stating that agriculture and ecology must remain at the heart of India’s growth story.