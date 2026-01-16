Chronic Delays Mar Rail Links to Coastal Karnataka, Young Commuters Worst Hit

BENGALURU

Weekend returns, early-morning classes and Monday office hours are increasingly being disrupted for young commuters travelling on the Bengaluru–coastal Karnataka route, with trains to Mangaluru running persistently late over the past few weeks. Delays tend to worsen as services move north beyond Bengaluru, affecting students and working professionals the most.

Data from Indian Railways’ National Train Enquiry System (NTES) shows several long-distance trains on the route recording average delays of over 30 minutes. The SMVT–Murdeshwar Express (16585), for instance, logged an average delay of 30 minutes on arrival at Mangaluru Junction over a seven-day period. By the time it reached Mangaluru Central, the delay had stretched to 39 minutes.

A similar trend has been observed on the Yeshwantpur–Karwar Express (16515), a key link between Bengaluru and coastal towns. Over the past week, it arrived at Mangaluru Junction an average of 13 minutes late, with commuters noting that delays often worsen further north after crossing Mangaluru.

“When I last travelled to Mangaluru, my train was delayed by nearly an hour,” said Soumilk Choudhury, a frequent traveller. “It was held up for a long stretch at Shrivagilu station. One reason could be the growing number of Vande Bharat services from Bengaluru, which get priority.”

Rail enthusiasts and daily commuters say students and young professionals are bearing the brunt, given their tighter reporting schedules. R. Kaushik, based in coastal Karnataka, said delays have become routine. “Many young people commute between the coast and Bengaluru for education and work. If delays are unavoidable, the railway should at least revise timetables to help passengers plan better,” he said.

South Western Railway officials acknowledged operational constraints, particularly in the Western Ghats section. A senior official said adding extra coaches to popular trains has increased line pressure. “We have sought de-augmentation of the Panchaganga Express to reduce crossing delays. It’s a double-edged sword—more coaches mean more passengers but also more delays,” he said, adding that structural restrictions in the ghats section are likely to persist.