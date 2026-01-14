Olympic Games Mark a new Chapter in Tumakuru’s history: GP

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara said hosting the Karnataka Olympic Games will mark a historic milestone in Tumakuru’s sporting journey

Tumakuru

Tumakuru will script a new chapter in its history by hosting the Karnataka Olympic Games from January 16 to 22, said Home Minister and District In-charge Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara. He described the event as a landmark occasion for the district.

Speaking on Tuesday after inaugurating the pre-event celebrations, unveiling the nameplate of the indoor stadium, and laying the foundation stone for its renovation at the city’s indoor sports complex, the minister said hosting a state-level Olympic event in Tumakuru was a historic achievement. He noted that no such state-level games had been held in the district earlier. By persuading the Karnataka Olympic Association leadership, Tumakuru secured this prestigious opportunity, and the event would be organised on a grand scale unmatched by any other district, he said.

Dr. Parameshwara stated that national and international athletes, along with several dignitaries, would participate in the games. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the event on January 16, while the Governor will deliver the valedictory address on January 22. All preparations have been completed to ensure the games are conducted in a celebratory manner.

Every year, between 5,000 and 10,000 athletes take part in state-level competitions, and the Karnataka Olympic Association aims to groom at least 500 athletes to compete at the Asian level. In this context, hosting the games in Tumakuru would mark a new beginning for local athletes and youth, opening fresh opportunities in sports.

The minister also said that sports are being actively promoted in the district, with plans to complete an international cricket stadium within a year to host global-level matches in Tumakuru.

Addressing objections to naming the indoor stadium after him, Dr. Parameshwara clarified that he is a sportsperson himself and that the honour recognises his long-standing contributions and services to the district and the sports sector.

Karnataka Olympic Association President and MLA Dr. K. Govindaraj praised the organisational efforts and highlighted Dr. Parameshwara’s significant contributions to sports over the past 25 years. Sports Department Commissioner Chetan noted that Tumakuru’s proximity to Bengaluru and its infrastructure made it an ideal venue, especially benefiting rural athletes and local youth.

Parameshwar has questioned the criticism surrounding the naming of a sports facility after him, saying he was himself a sportsperson and had brought recognition to Tumakuru through sports. “If athletes collectively decide to name a facility after me, why does it cause so much heartburn?” he asked.