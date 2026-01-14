GBA elections to be held as per Supreme Court order: DCM

BENGALURU

As per the Supreme Court order, the elections to the GBA corporations will be held within the stipulated date. Necessary directions will be given to the State Election Commission in this regard, said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the Bangalore Urban Development Minister.

Speaking to media persons, regarding the Supreme Court’s deadline for holding elections to GBA corporations, he said, the State Election Commission has filed an affidavit before the court, and that is a matter for them. The government will issue all kinds of orders. We need district and taluk panchayat elections. Whatever decision needs to be taken as per the 73rd and 74th amendments to the Constitution, it will do so.

Responding to the technical objections, he clarified, some people will raise objections. A committee has been formed for that and it will decide. The State Election Commission will conduct the elections and we will give them whatever direction they need. There have been rumours that there has been a shortage of women in terms of reservation. I have not noticed this. If it is wrong, they will be asked to correct it. We will not interfere in anything.

When asked if they would ask the court for time to hold the election, they said, No, we will not ask for any time.

We are confident that people will support our work: It is our duty to hold elections. We are empowering workers and preparing new leaders. We are confident that people will support the work we are doing. We will win in all five municipalities, he said.

When asked about the friendly fight between BJP and JDS, he said, let them do something. Let them hold elections together or separately. If they hold assembly and municipal elections together, just like they held parliamentary elections together, there will be a direct contest.