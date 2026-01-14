Unlocking Talent is Key to Achievement:  MLA Ravikumar

Mandya MLA Ravikumar said students can achieve success only by identifying and nurturing their talents, stressing equal importance to academics and extracurricular activities

Mandya

Children can achieve success only when their innate talents are recognized and nurtured, said Mandya Assembly constituency MLA Ravikumar. He was speaking at the inauguration of the 2025-26 District-Level Pratibha Karanja and Cultural Festival organized by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, and Mandya School Education Department at St. Joseph’s High School campus in Mandya. The event was inaugurated by lighting a ceremonial lamp.

MLA Ravikumar emphasized that students should actively participate not only in academic studies but also in extracurricular activities. He encouraged students to aim for high positions such as IAS and ITF officers and to serve society, highlighting that the future of India rests on the aspirations and efforts of its youth. “Children must dream big and work diligently to realize those dreams,” he said.

District Commissioner Dr. Kumar stressed the importance of providing children with platforms to explore and showcase their talents, noting that every child possesses unique abilities that may remain hidden without proper opportunities. Pratibha Karanja serves as an excellent platform for identifying and nurturing such talents. Teachers, he added, have a special role in recognizing students’ skills and guiding them, while also imparting life values beyond textbooks.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat K.R. Nandini reflected on her personal experiences, stating that Pratibha Karanja has always been an integral part of her life, providing opportunities to discover and showcase talent. Parents and teachers must identify children’s strengths and build their confidence, enabling them to reach greater heights.

The event was attended by K. Nagesh, President of Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association; J.Y. Manjunath, President of District Headmasters’ Association; Puttarajayya, President of Primary School Headmasters’ Association; H.N. Yogesh, DIET Deputy Director; G.A. Lokesh, School Education Deputy Director; Mahadev, South Zone Education Officer; K.T. Saubhagya, North Zone Education Officer; staff and students of St. Joseph’s School.