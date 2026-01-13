Home-Based Healthcare Services Under Gruha Arogya Yojana

Chikkaballapur



Under the Gruha Arogya Yojana, the Health Department has launched a door-to-door healthcare initiative aimed at creating public awareness and providing essential medical services at people’s homes. The programme focuses on early detection of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), free distribution of medicines, and guidance on healthy lifestyle practices.

Health workers visit households to screen individuals above 30 years of age for conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and cancers of the oral cavity, breast, and cervix. Those identified with health risks are provided free medicines and counselling on lifestyle modifications. Patients requiring further evaluation are referred to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, where follow-up care and advanced screening are conducted through special medical camps.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. Mahesh Kumar stated that the initiative plays a crucial role in preventing complications arising from NCDs and in reducing premature deaths. By offering timely diagnosis and treatment, the scheme also helps lower the financial burden of healthcare on families.

The programme is being implemented across both rural and urban areas with the support of ASHA workers and community health officers, who conduct regular home visits and screenings. Citizens are encouraged to make full use of the benefits offered under the Gruha Arogya Yojana to maintain good health and well-being.

For more information, residents may visit their nearest health centre or contact the free health helpline 104, the Health Department said in a release.