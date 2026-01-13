Wednesday, January 14, 2026
HomeStateUrban Development Authority Hands Over Barricades to Police
State

Urban Development Authority Hands Over Barricades to Police

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
148

Ramanagara

To help ease traffic congestion and improve road safety in the city, the Ramanagara Urban Development Authority (RUDA) handed over barricades to the district police on Monday. The barricades were formally presented by local MLA H.A. Iqbal Hussain to Superintendent of Police Srinivas Gouda in front of the RUDA office.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Iqbal Hussain said traffic density has increased significantly across Ramanagara, causing inconvenience to the public. He praised RUDA Chairman A.B. Chetan Kumar for his socially responsible initiative of supplying barricades to the police department to ensure smoother traffic management and public safety.

RUDA Chairman A.B. Chetan Kumar stated that, under the guidance of the MLA, several development works have been undertaken, including improvements to residential layouts and the Kengal Hanumanthaiah building. As part of the latest initiative, barricades worth around ₹15 lakh have been distributed—100 to the police department, 30 to the silk market, and 20 to major temples in the town, taking the total to 150 barricades.

He explained that the barricades carry messages urging motorists to follow traffic rules and wear helmets. These messages are expected to raise awareness among road users, regulate vehicle speed, and facilitate smooth and safe movement for both pedestrians and motorists.

Former MLA and District Implementation Committee Chairman K. Raju, Circle Inspector Krishna, Inspector Tanveer, ASI Devu Kumar, former RUDA Chairman C.N.R. Venkatesh, City Municipal Commissioner Dr. Jayanna, councillor Bairegowda, local leaders, committee members, and officials and staff of the Urban Development Authority were present during the event.

Previous article
Home-Based Healthcare Services Under Gruha Arogya Yojana
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.