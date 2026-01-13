Urban Development Authority Hands Over Barricades to Police

Ramanagara



To help ease traffic congestion and improve road safety in the city, the Ramanagara Urban Development Authority (RUDA) handed over barricades to the district police on Monday. The barricades were formally presented by local MLA H.A. Iqbal Hussain to Superintendent of Police Srinivas Gouda in front of the RUDA office.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Iqbal Hussain said traffic density has increased significantly across Ramanagara, causing inconvenience to the public. He praised RUDA Chairman A.B. Chetan Kumar for his socially responsible initiative of supplying barricades to the police department to ensure smoother traffic management and public safety.

RUDA Chairman A.B. Chetan Kumar stated that, under the guidance of the MLA, several development works have been undertaken, including improvements to residential layouts and the Kengal Hanumanthaiah building. As part of the latest initiative, barricades worth around ₹15 lakh have been distributed—100 to the police department, 30 to the silk market, and 20 to major temples in the town, taking the total to 150 barricades.

He explained that the barricades carry messages urging motorists to follow traffic rules and wear helmets. These messages are expected to raise awareness among road users, regulate vehicle speed, and facilitate smooth and safe movement for both pedestrians and motorists.

Former MLA and District Implementation Committee Chairman K. Raju, Circle Inspector Krishna, Inspector Tanveer, ASI Devu Kumar, former RUDA Chairman C.N.R. Venkatesh, City Municipal Commissioner Dr. Jayanna, councillor Bairegowda, local leaders, committee members, and officials and staff of the Urban Development Authority were present during the event.