District Admin Prioritises Comprehensive Devpt: DC G. Prabhu

District Development Drive

Chikkaballapur

District Collector G. Prabhu said priority is being given to overall development of Chikkaballapur district by resolving long-pending land and revenue-related issues, including podi (sub-division) rectification, mutation (phodi) corrections, inheritance khata transfers, and government land grant cases.

Addressing a press conference at the District Collector’s Office, he said around 32,000 applications related to government land grants for landless families are pending in the district, of which nearly 3,000 are in the final stage. All such lands will be surveyed, boundaries identified, and podi rectification carried out on a priority basis.

He said habitations with at least 10 houses within 157 gram panchayat limits will be identified as revenue or sub-revenue villages. Families residing there—whether on government or private land—will be provided permanent ownership documents through coordinated efforts of Panchayat Development Officers and Village Accountants.

The Collector noted that ownership records of over two lakh land parcels remain unsettled due to the death of original owners. Through a special inheritance khata campaign, the Revenue Department will ensure legal transfer of these lands to rightful heirs. Officials will personally visit heirs’ homes, issue information notices, and complete the khata process systematically.

Under the Land Security Scheme, all records in taluk offices are being scanned and digitised. This online integration process is underway and will be completed in all eight taluks on priority.

Prabhu said agriculture, revenue villages, and public convenience have been accorded top priority to improve administrative efficiency and farmer welfare. With cooperation from ministers, MPs, MLAs, and public representatives, comprehensive development-oriented administrative reforms are being implemented.

He also announced the launch of a 24×7 public grievance helpline at the District Collector’s Office to receive complaints, petitions, and suggestions. Issues will be addressed swiftly through a digital, paperless system, ensuring transparency and eliminating corruption. Any lapses will invite strict legal action.

