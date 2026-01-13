Utilise Cooperative Society Services: Munikrishnappa

Sri Valmiki Cooperative Society leaders urged members to utilise services, announced new loan schemes, training programmes, and officially released the 2026 calendar

Devanahalli

Emphasising the importance of cooperative institutions, Sri Valmiki Cooperative Society President Munikrishnappa (Tammaiah) urged members to conduct their financial transactions within the society and make full use of the facilities provided to achieve economic progress.

He was speaking after releasing the 2026 calendar of the Sri Valmiki Cooperative Society Limited at its office on BB Road, Devanahalli, followed by the society’s general body meeting. Munikrishnappa said the society was established with the objective of strengthening the Valmiki community economically. Various loan facilities and skill-development programmes have been introduced, and members should actively utilise them while supporting the growth of the society through regular transactions.

Vice-President G. Radhakrishna stated that while membership is currently extended to members of the Valmiki community, banking and loan facilities will be available to people from all communities. He announced that the society would officially begin operations from January 16. Highlighting that all facilities available in private banks are also offered by the cooperative, he appealed to members to prefer the cooperative over private banks, as this would strengthen the institution and enable it to extend loans to more people.

He further informed that the society would provide loans to women’s self-help groups, offer tailoring machine training, computer training for members’ children, and facilitate free driving licences for economically backward sections. More community-oriented programmes will be organised in the future to foster unity and development.

Director Naveen Koramangala said applications are being invited for tailoring machines, computer training, and driving licences, and interested members should submit applications with required documents at the society’s office.

Several directors, office-bearers, women representatives, and community members were present during the general meeting and calendar release programme.