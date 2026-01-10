Weavers’ textile market complex construction begins

The two-storey complex, costing Rs 2.70 crore, will house 30 shops, support local saree weavers, reduce middlemen, provide fair profits, and encourage regional silk growers

BENGALURU RURAL



Construction of a new Weavers’ Textile Market Complex in Doddaballapur city has begun, aiming to support local weavers and boost textile trade, said Minister K.H. Muniyappa. He performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the project on Friday.

The two-storey complex will feature 30 shops and is being built at a cost of Rs 2.70 crores, funded through government grants and the MLA Local Area Development Fund. The first phase includes 15 shops at a cost of Rs 1 crore. Muniyappa said the market will allow local saree weavers to sell their products directly, reducing dependence on middlemen and providing fair profits. The project is also expected to encourage silk growers in the region.

Doddaballapur MLA Dheeraj Muniraju emphasized that the market will create a structured platform for displaying and selling sarees woven by local artisans. He added that this initiative will strengthen the financial position of weavers, helping them gain recognition and stable income through direct sales.

Officials and dignitaries present at the ceremony included District Guarantee Scheme Implementation Committee Chairman B. Rajanna, Municipal Council President Sumitra K. Anand, Doddaballapur Planning Authority President Chunchegowda, Deputy Director of the District Textile and Handloom Department Suresh Kumar S., as well as handloom traders, weavers, and local residents.

Muniyappa said the market complex reflects the government’s commitment to supporting traditional industries and improving the livelihood of artisans. The project is expected to be completed in stages, with the first phase operational soon, providing an immediate platform for local weavers.

He also highlighted that initiatives like this help preserve the region’s rich textile heritage while providing economic opportunities to small-scale producers. Officials assured continuous support to artisans and pledged to oversee smooth progress of construction work.

Residents and traders expressed optimism that the market will transform the local textile sector, offering better visibility, improved sales, and long-term growth for the weaving community.