Minister urges focus on water, fodder, plots

The minister urged immediate tube wells for water shortages, prompt DC funds, and free fodder and cattle vaccination support

Bengaluru Rural



District In-charge Minister KH Muniyappa on Friday instructed officials to take urgent measures to ensure sufficient drinking water for people and fodder for livestock ahead of the summer months of February to May. He presided over the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) Quarterly Progress Review Meeting at the Zilla Panchayat Hall.

The minister said that if any area faces drinking water shortages, tube wells should be dug immediately, electricity connected, and water supplied within a week. Funds from the DC account can be released promptly to address urgent water needs. He added that the livestock department and KMF will provide free fodder kits to farmers on irrigated lands and ensure timely vaccination of cattle.

Muniyappa also discussed housing and land allocation. More than 500 government plots have already been prepared, and 1,000 sites in Devanahalli will be allocated within 15 days. A total of 2,500 plots have been sanctioned under the housing scheme, with 500 earmarked for each taluk. Village roads damaged due to JJM work must be repaired within 15 days.

The minister stated that the Indira Kit is in the tender stage and will be distributed along with ration rice by late January or February. Farmers pending registration for millet under the support price scheme will be addressed in a sub-committee. He instructed officials to submit a list of industries and workers in the district.

He noted the district ranks 10th in paddy repair and urged completion by the end of 2026. Officers and tahsildars were reminded to maintain polite public interactions and meet residents twice a week.

MLAs raised local issues: Nelamangala MLA Srinivas N highlighted lack of doctors and ambulance services, while Doddaballapur MLA Dheeraj Muniraju noted delays at the Pollution Control Board office and pending compensation for a youth who died in a firecracker accident. SP Chandrakanth assured action on legal matters.

On the occasion, fish fry were distributed to women under the Matsya Sanjeevini scheme. Officials present included State Guarantee Scheme Vice President Suraj M Hegde, District Commissioner A.B. Basavaraju, CEO Dr. K.N. Anuradha, SP Chandrakanth, and other district-level representatives.