PM Modi to host German Chancellor Merz on maiden India visit

New Delhi

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will undertake a two-day official visit to India beginning January 12, during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad, marking his first visit to the country since assuming office.

Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Merz are scheduled to meet in Ahmedabad on Monday, where they will jointly visit the Sabarmati Ashram and participate in the International Kite Festival at the Sabarmati Riverfront. The leaders will later proceed to Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar for formal bilateral engagements.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the visit comes at a significant moment as India and Germany recently marked 25 years of their Strategic Partnership. The discussions between the two leaders will review progress achieved so far and explore ways to further deepen cooperation across key sectors.

“Their discussions will focus on strengthening collaboration in trade and investment, technology, education, skilling and mobility, while also advancing cooperation in defence and security, science and research, innovation, green and sustainable development, and people-to-people ties,” the PMO said in a statement.