K’taka Assembly to hold 2-day session on MGNREGA: DCM

Bengaluru

The Karnataka government will convene a two-day special session of the Legislative Assembly to deliberate on issues related to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and the Centre’s newly introduced rural employment law, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Friday.

Addressing reporters, Shivakumar said the special session would focus on the possible impact on rural workers following the replacement of MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, also known as the VB-G RAM-G Bill. “We have decided to hold a two-day special session on the MGNREGA issue. It will be discussed extensively. The BJP is going to campaign on this—let them explain their programmes as well,” he said.

Referring to allegations of corruption raised by BJP leaders regarding the earlier MGNREGA framework, Shivakumar said investigative agencies should act if there was credible evidence. “If there was corruption worth ₹11 lakh crore, let the CBI investigate,” he remarked.

Parliament passed the VB-G RAM-G Bill during the Winter Session in December 2025. The new law proposes an allocation of ₹1.51 lakh crore and guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, an increase from the earlier 100 days. The cost-sharing ratio between the Centre and states is set at 60:40, with a higher central share for northeastern and Himalayan states.

DKS challenges BJP to debate on MGNREGA

The Deputy CM also challenged Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to a public debate on the differences between the two schemes. “Let him come forward for a debate on what has changed between MGNREGA and the new VB-G RAM-G Bill. Fix a date, choose a TV channel, and let the people hear the truth,” Shivakumar said, adding that awareness among rural communities was crucial.