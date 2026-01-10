Akka Pade scheme launched to protect women

Safety Support Initiative

BENGALURU Rural

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister and Bengaluru District In-charge Minister K.H. Muniyappa launched the district-level Akka Pade scheme to strengthen safety and support systems for women and children. The programme was inaugurated at the District Administration Building in Devanahalli.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the main objective of Akka Pade is to provide immediate protection and assistance to women and children who are vulnerable or in distress. He said the scheme focuses on compassion, quick response, and community service. An Akka Pade unit consisting of four trained women home guards has been formed at the district level.

The Minister said the team will work as both a safety unit and an awareness group in society. Akka Pade aims to create confidence among women and children and ensure they receive timely help during emergencies. He added that legal awareness, education, and protection are key pillars of the initiative.

The scheme will help prevent violence, abuse, neglect, and exploitation of women and children. It will also spread awareness about rights, laws, safety measures, and available support systems. The goal is to create a fear-free environment through law and community involvement.

Akka Pade teams will patrol sensitive areas, respond to distress calls, conduct awareness programs in schools and public places, and connect victims with police, helplines, legal aid, and shelters. The teams will work in two shifts from 7 am to 8 pm in coordination with local police.

Women, adolescent girls, children facing violence, and the wider society will benefit through education and protection. District Collector A.B. Basavaraju, CEO Dr. K.N. Anuradha, SP Chandrakanth M.V., senior officers, and public representatives were present.