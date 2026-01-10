Indira Kit distribution set for upcoming Ugadi

The chairman urged 100% project progress, addressing fund misunderstandings and instructing officials to promptly inform affected beneficiaries

CHIKKABALLAPURA



The Indira Kit facility will be made available to the public by the upcoming Ugadi festival, said Yaluvalli N. Ramesh, Chairman of the District Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority. He spoke to reporters after reviewing the progress of district-level projects at the Zilla Panchayat Mini Hall on Friday.

Ramesh noted that families often receive 30 to 40 kg of rice per month, but some do not use it properly, leading to misuse. “In my village, I observed rice being cooked in excess and fed to dogs. I highlighted this in a video to the State Guarantee Scheme Committee,” he said. The committee then decided to distribute the Indira Kit starting from Ugadi to ensure proper utilization and accessibility.

The chairman emphasized that all guaranteed projects should achieve 100 percent progress. Authorities have taken strict measures to ensure effective implementation. He pointed out that some beneficiaries of schemes like Grihalakshmi have received funds in their bank accounts, but due to existing loans, they were unaware of the deposits. Misunderstandings have led to false rumors that funds were not credited. Officials have been instructed to identify such cases and inform beneficiaries promptly.

Ramesh added that overall, guarantee schemes in the district have been well implemented and widely appreciated. Departments have been directed to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out. He urged the public to contact relevant authorities if they know of anyone excluded from the schemes.

The review meeting was attended by Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr. Y. Naveen Bhat, Vice-Chairman Adireddy Ramakrishnappa, committee members Jayaram, Narayanaswamy, Nirmala Gangadhar, M.K. Venugopal, Radhakrishna, H.M. Muniyappa, along with officers and staff from various departments.

The Indira Kit initiative is expected to provide essential support to families during Ugadi, ensuring fair access to benefits while reinforcing public trust in government schemes. Officials assured that distribution would be smooth and timely, reflecting the district’s commitment to welfare and transparency.