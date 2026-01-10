Bengaluru North MC reviews state grant projects

BENGALURU

Bengaluru North Municipal Corporation held a progress review meeting to assess works sanctioned under State Government grants. The meeting was chaired by Commissioner Shri Pommala Sunil Kumar and focused on projects funded through the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund, the Special Infrastructure Capital Support Scheme, and a Rs. 694 crore grant within the corporation limits.

Officials discussed the progress of road cutting and asphalting works submitted through the M.A.R.C.S. software. The Commissioner instructed that all pending road projects be reviewed by assembly constituency and completed within the stipulated timeline. He also asked for a detailed list of road block tapping works to ensure pending tasks are finished quickly.

Strict action was directed against unauthorized advertisements, including flexes, banners, and buntings. Ward and solid waste engineers were told to coordinate with marshals and immediately file FIRs against offenders, along with recovering fines. Similarly, the tender for providing towing vehicles to remove prohibited vehicles and maintain roadside parking should be finalised quickly.

Under the Suraksha 75 project, 12 circles are being developed in the Uttara Nagar Palika area, and the Commissioner emphasised completing related works promptly. Mechanical sweeping machines must be maintained in proper working condition.

Commissioner Sunil Kumar also ordered immediate action to remove unauthorized or illegal buildings, including footpath encroachments and structures on government land, within a week. Disciplinary action will be taken against engineers who fail to comply.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner for Development Mrs. Latha, Joint Commissioners Mr. Mohammed Naeem Momin and Mrs. Pallavi, Chief Engineers Mr. Prakash and Mrs. Yamuna, Superintending Engineers, and Executive Engineers from all departments.

The review signals the corporation’s focus on timely completion, law enforcement, and improved urban management using state grant resources.