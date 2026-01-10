South Bengaluru lakes encroachments to be cleared soon

BENGALURU

Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has directed officials to launch a major operation to remove illegal encroachments from lakes under the South Bengaluru Municipal Corporation. The city has 59 lakes within this jurisdiction, of which survey and marking work is complete for 43 lakes. Notices for encroachment removal have already been issued for 21 lakes. Officials have been instructed to take immediate action, failing which they will be held responsible.

Rao also emphasised identifying and clearing all illegal encroachments on government land. In addition, he asked for a survey of wells to boost groundwater levels. Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) should be prepared for well revival, and necessary actions taken promptly.

Municipal Commissioner Ramesh K.N. said that continuous monitoring is being conducted to ensure timely completion of development projects. Potholes are being repaired, pedestrian overpass locations inspected, and nine out of twelve bus stands have already been relocated. Remaining relocations will be completed soon. “Last mile connectivity” projects for Green Line Metro stations, including Talaghattapur, Silk Institute, Vajrahalli, Konanakunte, JP Nagar, South End Road, Chikkapet, and K.R. Market, are progressing rapidly using the Light Tender Sure Model.

Other directives include widening footpaths, clearing unauthorized buildings, installing sluice gates for lakes, fast-tracking white topping, completing safety junction works by March, providing permanent flood relief, and starting off-street parking tenders. A jet patcher machine will also be purchased to close potholes.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner of Development Naveen Kumar Raju, Chief Engineers Basavaraj Kabade, Ravi, Dr. Raghavendra Prasad, Rajesh, Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers, and other senior officials. The operation signals the corporation’s focus on urban safety, water conservation, and systematic infrastructure development.