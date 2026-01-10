Only 26 Kogilu squatters to receive houses, says Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan

Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said only verified locals and Karnataka residents will get alternative homes

BENGALURU

Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan clarified that, out of 161 families affected by the Kogilu settlement eviction, only 26 will be provided alternative houses after their documents were verified. “Minister Krishna Byre Gowda had called me regarding providing houses to the Kogilu victims. The documents of 26 people have been verified,” Khan said.

He added that verification for the remaining families is ongoing. Out of a total of 261 houses, 161 were vacated. While more applications for alternative arrangements have been received, not all families can be accommodated. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah decided that priority would be given to those whose houses were vacated, provided they are locals and Karnataka residents. Families must have been Bangalore residents for at least five years to qualify.

On the issue of illegality, Khan said, “I do not know who the accused in the Kogilu Layout illegality is.”

The Greater Bangalore Authority (GBA) had evicted 180 families last week after finding that they had built houses illegally on government land. The evictions drew national attention, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticizing the Karnataka government for its “bulldozer culture” against minorities. Kerala’s Rajya Sabha members and ruling party MLAs visited the site and expressed support for the affected families.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar defended the operation, stating that the families were living illegally on government land. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal later spoke with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. Following this, Siddaramaiah assured that verified local families would be provided alternative housing.

Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan confirmed that under his leadership, the verification process is ongoing and houses will be allotted accordingly to those who meet the criteria, ensuring that legal residents are prioritized.

This decision marks the government’s effort to balance enforcement of land laws with rehabilitation of genuine local residents affected by the evictions.