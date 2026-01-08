M’luru to host 12th ‘Hakki Habba’ from January 9 to 11

Hakki Habba



Mangaluru

Mangaluru will host the 12th edition of the ‘Hakki Habba’ (Bird Festival) from January 9 to 11, organised by the Karnataka Eco-Tourism Development Board in collaboration with the Forest Department. Addressing the media at the Mangaluru Press Club, Board Chairperson Shalette Pinto said the festival aims to create awareness among youth about diverse bird species, many of which are facing the threat of extinction. The last bird festival in Mangaluru was held in 2018 when Ramanath Rai was Forest Minister. This year’s festival will be inaugurated at the Scouts and Guides Bhavan in Pilikula, with Speaker U.T. Khader, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, district in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and other dignitaries set to attend. The official mascot of the festival will be the White-Bellied Sea Eagle, commonly seen along the coastal belt.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Anthony S. Mariappa said the festival will serve as a platform for bird lovers to share knowledge and experience. Around 180 students from four city colleges will participate, and overall participation is expected to reach nearly 250, including bird experts. Twelve bird-watching trails across different ecosystems have been identified, with four viewing sessions scheduled daily. Participants will be divided into 10 teams to cover all trails, followed by expert interactions after each session. Dakshina Kannada district currently records around 420 bird species, including 40 migratory birds.

Alongside, awareness activities on human–wildlife conflict are also being conducted, Pinto added. Schools are being educated on snakebite prevention, snake conservation and safety measures. She expressed her intention to revitalise the Eco-Tourism Board and bring trekking routes currently under the Forest Department back under its administration. Of the state’s 40 trekking paths, six are located in Dakshina Kannada, she noted.