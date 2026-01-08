Admin orders immediate survey to clear encroachments in KRS backwater region

Mandya

The Mandya district administration has decided to launch an immediate survey to identify and clear encroachments in the backwater region of the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner on January 6, following growing concerns over increasing illegal occupation around the reservoir area.

The KRS dam is one of Karnataka’s most crucial water resources, supplying drinking water to Mysuru, Mandya and several neighbouring districts, while also supporting irrigation and power generation. Legislators A.B. Ramesh Bandisiddegowda (Srirangapatna MLA) and Dinesh Gooligowda (MLC, Mandya Local Bodies) had jointly submitted a representation to the Deputy Chief Minister highlighting the rising encroachment cases in the KRS backwater zone. Acting on this, the Deputy Chief Minister directed officials to conduct a detailed survey, remove encroachments, install boundary markers and submit a comprehensive report.

A dedicated committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Pandavapura Sub-Divisional Officer to oversee the process. Officials noted that illegal constructions and land encroachments are reducing the reservoir’s storage capacity and increasing flood risks during the monsoon, posing a threat to public safety and environmental stability.

Departments including Water Resources and Land Records have been instructed to coordinate and begin the survey without delay. The exercise aims to clearly demarcate government and private land boundaries, identify unlawful occupations, and prepare an accurate report to facilitate clearance operations.

Authorities stressed that protecting the KRS backwater zone is essential for public interest and environmental conservation. Senior officials from the Land Records Department, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam, Executive Engineers, Tahsildars of Srirangapatna, Pandavapura and K.R. Pete taluks attended the meeting.