Meaningful celebration planned for Siddarameshwara Jayanti

Preparations are underway to celebrate Sri Shivayogi Siddarameshwara Jayanti in a meaningful and well-organised manner on January 14, said in-charge Assistant Commissioner N. Venkatesh Naik. He was speaking while presiding over the preliminary meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office hall to review arrangements for the event.

He instructed officials to ensure that the celebrations are conducted smoothly, peacefully, and with proper planning. Adequate security should be in place for both the procession and stage programmes, he said. Traffic management must be handled carefully so that the procession does not inconvenience the public. Invitations must be printed as per protocol and extended to public representatives. The main Jayanti programme will be held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office auditorium, where Siddarameshwara’s portrait will be placed on the stage for dignitaries to offer floral tributes. All departments must work in coordination to avoid any disruptions, Naik emphasised.

During the Jayanti, Prof. Basavaraj T. Belgatta from Vani Sakkare Government First Grade College, Hiriyur, will deliver a special lecture on the life, achievements, and teachings of Sri Shivayogi Siddarameshwara. A devotional singing programme will also form part of the celebrations, informed Assistant Director of the Kannada and Culture Department, B.M. Gurunath.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shivakumar, Tahsildar Govindaraju, and community leaders Tippeswamy, Lakshman, Geetha Govindaraju, Manjunath, D.C. Mohan and several district-level officials were present at the meeting.