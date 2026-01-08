Ballari clash: Sriramulu demands immediate arrest of Bharat Reddy

Former minister Sriramulu accused Congress MLA Bharat Reddy and Satish Reddy of instigating Ballari clash, demanding immediate arrests

Ballari

Former minister B. Sriramulu has strongly demanded the immediate arrest of Congress MLA Bharat Reddy and Satish Reddy, alleging that they were responsible for the recent clash outside Janardhana Reddy’s residence in Ballari. Speaking to the media in the district, Sriramulu claimed that Bharat Reddy provoked violence and even instructed his gunman to fire shots during the incident. He accused the MLA of repeatedly issuing incendiary statements, including threats to “burn Ballari,” yet no serious action has been taken against him.

Sriramulu questioned why the main accused, Satish Reddy, has not been arrested and alleged that he is being sheltered in Bengaluru with state-level support. He criticised the government, saying authorities were hesitant to arrest Bharat Reddy fearing political backlash and damage to the ruling administration’s image.

He further highlighted that common people and even BJP workers are swiftly arrested for minor offences, such as filming reels with weapons or protesting against the Home Minister, often facing serious charges. However, despite clear involvement in the Ballari unrest, key accused individuals have allegedly been spared.

Sriramulu demanded the immediate arrest of MLA Bharat Reddy, his associates, and all gunmen involved. He also alleged that instead of targeting those responsible for the violence, officials have issued notices to BJP supporters, with 33 individuals reportedly receiving legal summons under Section 107 through the Tahsildar. Expressing strong dissatisfaction, he accused authorities of selectively targeting BJP workers while ignoring those who actually instigated the clash, calling the situation deeply unjust and politically motivated.