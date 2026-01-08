Record-Breaking Opening Week Thrills Fans across South Africa

Johannesburg

The Betway SA20 Season 4 has exploded into life with a record-breaking opening week that has thrilled cricket fans across South Africa, delivering high-octane action, packed stadiums and unforgettable moments both on and off the field.

Crowds have streamed through the turnstiles nationwide, with seven matches already sold out, creating the electric atmosphere that has become synonymous with the Betway SA20. The tournament burst into action at Newlands, where defending champions MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants treated fans to a breathtaking run-fest in the season opener. A staggering 449 runs were scored on the night, featuring 25 sixes and 40 boundaries, setting the tone for a spectacular campaign.

Durban’s Super Giants’ imposing 232/5 was the highest total ever recorded at Newlands, surpassing the 204/3 scored by Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the 2024 final. Despite the loss, MI Cape Town’s Ryan Rickelton lit up Season 4 with a sublime 113 off 65 balls, especially notable given that no centuries were scored during the entire Season 3.

The opening week has been marked by several firsts. The Wanderers hosted its maiden Betway SA20 Super Over on New Year’s Day as Joburg Super Kings and Durban’s Super Giants played out a thrilling tie. Joburg eventually prevailed, with Rilee Rossouw smashing Noor Ahmad for two boundaries to send a packed Bullring into raptures.

Derby clashes have added further spice, with Joburg Super Kings defeating Pretoria Capitals at Centurion for the first time in four seasons. Paarl Royals also made history by completing a double over Western Cape rivals MI Cape Town, winning at both Boland Park and Newlands for the first time.

Two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape have enjoyed their best-ever start, winning their first two matches with bonus points. Marco Jansen and Ottneil Baartman became the first bowlers to cross 50 wickets in SA20 history, with Baartman currently leading the charts with 11 wickets.

Even off the field, excitement has soared, with six fans already claiming prizes in the Betway Catch R2 million giveaway, underlining a sensational start to Season 4.