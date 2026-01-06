Teacher honoured with ‘South India Savitribai Phule Best Teacher Award’

Chitradurga

B. Vimalakshi, in-charge headmistress of the Government Higher Primary School at Swami Vivekananda Nagar in Chitradurga and Vice President of the Karnataka State Government Employees Association, has been conferred the prestigious “South India Savitribai Phule Best Teacher Award.” The honour was presented during Savitribai Phule’s birth anniversary celebrations held in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, by the Guru Chaitanya Upadhyaya Association.

With 24 years of dedicated service in teaching, Vimalakshi has focused on improving students’ learning standards and overall school development. Through donors and community support, she has helped the school gain essential facilities such as toilets, a library, notebooks, musical instruments, and yoga uniforms for students. She has also earned recognition as an impressive anchor at several state-level government programs.

Vimalakshi has excelled beyond academics as well. She has won first place twice and second place three times in badminton competitions at state-level sports meets organised by the Government Employees Association. A long-time yoga practitioner, she has also taken part in yoga training programs telecast on Chandana channel and inspired children by encouraging yoga practice in schools.

Actively involved in social initiatives, she played a key role in advocating menstrual leave for women employees, successfully raising the issue with state authorities. Her committed service across multiple fields has earned her numerous awards and great appreciation.