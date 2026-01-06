Patel school annual day emphasises holistic student devpt

Holistic Student Growth

The 22nd Annual Day of Patel English School, located near Kempegowda Circle on Magadi Road, was celebrated with grandeur at the RVCS Convention Hall. Inaugurating the event, Bengaluru MLC and education leader Shri Puttanna said that the joint efforts of parents and teachers are essential for the holistic growth of children. Appreciating the commitment of School Secretary Patel Rajur, he noted that the institution’s successful 22-year journey reflects its strong administration and credibility. He also highlighted the important role private educational institutions play in SSLC results, adding that parents’ trust in Patel English School is a positive sign. Parents must continue to support the school by enrolling more children and valuing the institution’s contribution to education, he said. He also urged parents to act as their children’s first teachers and keep them away from excessive TV and mobile use.

On this occasion, dignitaries on stage released the calendar of Negilayogi Social Service Trust. Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain said extracurricular activities are vital for discovering hidden talents and boosting children’s intelligence and confidence. Patel English School has consistently encouraged such initiatives, contributing to students’ overall development and academic excellence, he added.

Former MLA and District Guarantee Scheme President Raju K.R., who distributed prizes, said sports and cultural activities enhance physical fitness and skills along with academics. Praising Patel Rajur for raising the school to high standards, he said quality education is clearly reflected in its achievements.

Presiding over the program, Founder-Secretary Patel C. Rajur said the school offers special concessions for students from rural and middle-class backgrounds and urged parents to utilize them. He emphasized the importance of learning English for global communication while also reminding students to always value their mother tongue, Kannada.