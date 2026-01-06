Bommai urges quick maize incentive payment for farmers

RUDSET Institute in Chitradurga invites unemployed rural youth aged 19–45 for free 31-day tailoring training with food and accommodation

Gadag



Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai has demanded that the Rs 250 incentive for farmers growing maize be directly deposited into their bank accounts, avoiding middlemen and delays. He also urged that the maize procurement process be completed within a week to reduce farmers’ distress.

Bommai made the remarks while addressing a meeting of district collectors and farmer leaders at the Gadag District Collector’s office. The session was held to launch a maize procurement center and address shortcomings in the system. He noted that last year, maize prices were over Rs 2,000 per quintal, but this year, prices have dropped sharply. Farmers in Gadag, especially in Lakshmeshwar, protested under the leadership of local Swamijis. The government had pledged to purchase 10 lakh metric tons of maize, but less than one lakh tons has been bought so far. Bommai said the purchase centers lack proper systems and transparency, and farmers are left uninformed about the Rs 250 incentive scheme.

“Whoever brings maize to the center should get it purchased immediately. We must ensure the scheme reaches farmers directly without agents taking advantage. Complete details of real farmers must be collected, and money should be deposited into their accounts without bias, politics, or discrimination,” Bommai said. He instructed district collectors to complete the purchase process within a week.

MLA C.C. Patil added that government subsidies should reach eligible farmers and the process should be free of irregularities. District Collector C.N. Sridhara clarified that the market price would be Rs 1,900 per quintal or less, with a maximum Rs 250 per quintal incentive, implemented through the Karnataka State Cooperative Federation Limited.

The meeting was attended by Legislative Council Member Dr. Chandru Lamani, S.V. Sankanura, District Superintendent of Police Rohan Jagadeesh, officials, and farmers. Bommai emphasized that timely payments and transparent implementation were essential to restore farmers’ trust and ensure the state government’s maize scheme succeeds.