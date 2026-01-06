Ballari Clash: Sriramulu alleges attempts to cover post-mortem findings

Former minister Sriramulu alleged multiple post-mortems and attempts to hide bullet evidence in the Ballari clash death case

Ballari

Former minister B. Sriramulu has levelled serious allegations regarding the post-mortem conducted on Rajasekhar, the Congress worker who died during the recent Ballari clashes. Speaking to the media, he claimed that the post-mortem was not done just once but three to four times. He alleged that during one of the examinations, there was a conspiracy to suppress the truth and efforts were made to close the case without properly recovering the bullet. According to him, some tried to frame the situation in such a way that the bullet could not be retrieved.

Sriramulu said that initially no bullet was found during the first post-mortem, and attempts were made to proceed with the funeral hurriedly. However, senior officials, police officers, and intelligence authorities insisted on a re-examination, leading to repeated post-mortems, after which the bullet was finally recovered. He accused several political figures of trying to hide evidence and claimed that since Congress MLAs are part of the government, responsibility lies with the ruling party.

He further alleged that the incident began due to the actions of Bharat Reddy and claimed that the shot which killed the youth was fired by his security personnel. Sriramulu slammed Congress leaders for initially blaming the BJP while allegedly trying to cover up facts even during the post-mortem process.

Responding to questions about weapons at the spot, he said many had gathered with sticks, stones, and even petrol bombs near Janardhan Reddy’s residence, despite police presence. Meanwhile, police are continuing investigations, and a bomb disposal squad from Hubballi has inspected the incident site to trace fired bullets and metallic evidence from the January 1 clash, during which the Congress worker lost his life.