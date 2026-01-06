Brahmins Are Self-Sacrificing, Need Greater Unity: RV Deshpande

BENGALURU

Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission Chairman RV Deshpande on Sunday said that Brahmins are widely recognised as a self-sacrificing community because of their strong spirit of service, but stressed the need for greater unity and better organisation within the community.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Viprotsava–2026 and Bhargava Bhushan Award ceremony organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Mahasangh at Gayana Samaja. Deshpande said unity is the foundation of strength in any organisation and the same principle applies to the Brahmin community.

“For the development of society as a whole, internal differences must be set aside and people should come together in an organised manner,” he said, adding that collective effort was essential for progress.

Emphasising the importance of education, Deshpande urged the community to ensure quality education for its children despite challenges. He also advised parents to focus on skill development and employability, rather than allowing youth to remain idle at home.

Mahasangh office bearers, community leaders and several members of the Brahmin community were present at the programme.