Distorting news is dangerous for media, warns Jayaprakash Hegde

Udupi

Former minister K. Jayaprakash Hegde cautioned that the trend of twisting and misrepresenting news poses a serious threat to the credibility of the media world. Speaking at the Vaddarse Raghuram Shetty Journalism Award ceremony held at Coastal Paradise Anugraha Hall in Sasthan-Pandeshwar, Kota, he said that news items published in the media remain as permanent records, and correcting errors later is neither easy nor always possible. Therefore, responsibility, accuracy and facts must remain at the heart of journalism, he stressed.

The event was organised by the Brahmavar Taluk Journalists’ Association. MLA Kiran Kumar Kodgi inaugurated the programme and said that journalism is a respected profession in society, and those working in this field must perform their duties with sincerity and accountability.

Senior journalist Chidambara Baikampady was honoured with the Vaddarse Raghuram Shetty Journalism Award on the occasion. Expressing gratitude, he recalled his long association with Vaddarse Raghuram Shetty, describing it as a valuable learning experience like a university itself. He praised Shetty’s compassion for the poor and backward communities and his deep commitment to social change.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna conveyed his best wishes. The programme was presided over by Taluk Journalists’ Association President Rajesh Ganiga Achladi. Several journalists and office-bearers were also felicitated for their achievements and new responsibilities. Office-bearers of journalists’ associations, literary representatives, community leaders and dignitaries were present. Welcoming speeches, felicitations and concluding remarks marked the ceremony.