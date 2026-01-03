Road safety awareness: 37th national month observance

During the 37th National Road Safety Month, authorities urged public adherence to traffic rules, promoting helmet use, cautious driving, and accident prevention awareness

Gadag

Observing the 37th National Road Safety Month-2026, officials have urged everyone to prioritize road safety and strictly follow traffic rules to prevent accidents. C.S. Shivanagowda, Member Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, stated that reducing road accidents is a collective responsibility, and spreading awareness on traffic regulations is a duty for all departments. The program was inaugurated at the District Administration Auditorium on Friday, in collaboration with the Regional Transport Office and the District Legal Services Authority.

Shivanagowda highlighted that lack of awareness and frequent violations—such as underage driving, unregistered vehicles, overspeeding, careless driving, and driving under alcohol or drug influence—are major causes of accidents. He emphasized that students should be educated about road rules to foster a culture of responsible driving.

Senior Police Officer Mahantesh Sajjan added that awareness should extend beyond schools to local communities. Wearing helmets during vehicle rides is mandatory, and parents must not allow children under 18 to drive. Accidents often occur due to a moment’s negligence, endangering lives, making public education critical.

R.G. Kalloor, President of the District Bar Association, and R.S. Burudi, Deputy Director of School Education, urged drivers to respect speed limits and road humps, as avoiding them recklessly leads to accidents. Regional Transport Officer Vishal G.P. reinforced that compliance with traffic rules protects one’s own life and others’.

During the event, guidelines on school bus safety, posters, and stickers promoting road safety were released. Officials, students, teachers, and representatives from transport associations attended the program. The session concluded with prayers and formal vote of thanks by M.A. Yaragudi. Road safety, they emphasized, is not just a rule—it is a responsibility that saves lives and ensures safer communities for the future