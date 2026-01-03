District launches month-long road safety awareness drive

Chikkaballapur

The district administration has announced a special month-long road safety awareness campaign to run until January 30, focusing on reducing accidents and promoting safe driving habits, informed district legal services authority chairperson T.P. Ramalingegowda.

The initiative, coordinated with the district administration, police, Panchayats, and traffic authorities, aims to sensitize citizens about traffic regulations and responsible road behavior. With road accidents steadily increasing, officials emphasized that preventive measures, including strict adherence to traffic rules, wearing helmets, and using seat belts, are crucial for safeguarding lives. Young drivers under 18, reckless driving, speeding, driving under alcohol or substances, and negligence remain significant causes of accidents.

The campaign will involve awareness programs across urban and rural centers, schools, colleges, and public spaces. Educational sessions will highlight the importance of helmets, seat belts, and cautious driving. Police teams will conduct enforcement drives, ensuring compliance, while media and community leaders will actively support awareness initiatives.

The district administration will also distribute road safety posters, stickers, and guides on school bus safety and proper traffic conduct. Police officials, local representatives, and civil society members will monitor the campaign’s impact, ensuring responsible driving practices.

Officials stressed that parental supervision is essential; children under 18 should not operate vehicles. Helmet usage among two-wheeler riders will be strictly enforced, with penalties for non-compliance. Previous campaigns showed a significant reduction in minor accidents where safety practices were followed.

Ramalingegowda urged citizens to actively participate, follow traffic regulations, and promote road safety culture to prevent accidents, protect precious lives, and contribute to the district’s overall safety. The campaign underscores the importance of collective responsibility, law enforcement, and community awareness in making Chikkaballapur’s roads safer for everyone.