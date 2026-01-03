Ballari clash: Investigation should to identify shooter, says Parameshwar

Special buses from Hubballi and Navalagund have been arranged to transport devotees conveniently to Yellammana Gudda fair

Tumakuru

Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara addressed the violent clash in Ballari on Thursday night, stating that the identity of the person who fired the fatal shot must be determined through investigation. Speaking to reporters in Tumakuru, he confirmed that a Congress worker, Rajasekhar, was killed near the residence of MLA Janardhan Reddy after being struck by a bullet, and emphasised that police are conducting a thorough inquiry.

He criticised attempts to politicise events, citing recent disruptions during the unveiling of the Valmiki statue, and asserted that such politically motivated actions will not be tolerated. Dr. Parameshwara said that police have detained individuals present at the scene and confiscated firearms used by the gunmen. Preliminary reports suggest that the fatal shot came from within one of the groups, and evidence is being collected to support the investigation.

According to ADGP R. Hitendra, four separate cases have been registered following the clash in the Avambavi area over the installation of banners near Janardhan Reddy’s house. These include complaints of assault, unlawful death, disrespect to Valmiki Maharshi, and a case under Section 307 IPC. Both private gunmen’s weapons have been seized along with bullets for forensic examination.

The incident involved stone-pelting and violent confrontations between supporters of Congress MLA Bharat Reddy and Janardhan Reddy. Several people were injured and admitted to hospital. Law enforcement, including Ballari Division IGP Vartika Katyar and SP Jahnavi, visited the site to assess the situation. A prohibitory order has been imposed to prevent further unrest, and authorities report that the situation has now stabilised.

The Home Minister reiterated that strict legal action will be taken against perpetrators once the investigation identifies the shooter, while maintaining public order remains a priority.