PIB fact check denies AI use in Water Awards

New Delhi

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday dismissed social media claims that AI-generated images were used to secure the National Water Awards, calling them “fake and misleading.” Some posts had alleged that small pits, invitation cards, or minor water structures were falsely shown as large water reservoirs to win awards under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan–Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) programme.

PIB Fact Check clarified that awards in the ‘Water Conservation – Public Participation’ category are evaluated solely based on entries submitted on the official JSJB dashboard. Each project is tracked using GIS coordinates, geo-tagged photographs, and detailed financial records. District authorities and the Ministry of Jal Shakti conduct multi-level scrutiny, and at least one percent of projects are independently verified on the ground to ensure authenticity.

The unit also noted that the Catch the Rain (CTR) portal is a separate platform, and images uploaded there are not part of the awards evaluation. “Citizens should rely only on official sources for authentic information. Misinformation creates unnecessary confusion,” PIB stated.

In a separate statement, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said circulating screenshots, old images, or posts alleging manipulation were factually incorrect. The ministry warned that such misinformation could mislead the public, demoralize field officers and volunteers, and undermine national efforts to strengthen water security.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and accountability, stating that all works undergo rigorous verification and corrective action is taken wherever irregularities are found. It urged citizens and media users to verify facts before sharing content to support India’s water conservation initiatives and safeguard the integrity of the awards.