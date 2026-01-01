Delhi Govt takes action amid worsening pollution crisis

New Delhi

As Delhi’s air quality plunged further into the ‘severe’ category on Wednesday, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood said the government is making “serious efforts” to tackle pollution, while urging neighbouring states to cooperate in reducing harmful emissions. The city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 408, with dense fog and smog sharply reducing visibility and affecting daily commuters.

Speaking during an inspection at Janakpuri C2C Block, Sood said the pollution crisis was not caused solely by Delhi. “The environment in neighbouring states also plays a major role in Delhi’s pollution. That is why the Delhi government is in talks with them,” he explained.

The Minister highlighted ongoing measures, including dust control, improved public transport, vehicle emission reduction, and Phase V of the metro expansion. He also mentioned a new electric vehicle policy in the works. “We are working day and night to deal with pollution. Serious steps have to be taken rather than relying on slogans, which the previous government used,” he added.

Sood said inspections are carried out regularly, with Delhi ministers and officials visiting multiple locations every week to monitor cleanliness and development efforts. He assured residents that the government is taking responsibility for resolving issues across municipal and state departments.

Despite these efforts, air quality remained alarming across several areas, with forecasters warning of worsening conditions as the year ends. Commuters were urged to take precautions, especially vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

The Delhi government says it is committed to long-term solutions, aiming to reduce pollution through a combination of policy reforms, stricter regulations, and enhanced public awareness, while coordinating with neighbouring states to protect the health of the capital’s residents.