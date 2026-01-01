BJP Veteran Naveen Sinha honoured in Patna

Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday paid heartfelt tribute to veteran BJP leader Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha on his 20th death anniversary at Naveen Sinha Park. Sinha, father of BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin, was remembered as a symbol of simplicity, dedication, and tireless public service.

The ceremony was attended by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, senior BJP leaders, party workers, and hundreds of supporters. Floral tributes were offered at Sinha’s portrait and statue, as leaders recalled his pivotal role in strengthening the BJP in Bihar.

Speaking on the occasion, Nitin Nabin said he is committed to continuing his father’s legacy. “He always worked closely with the community, treated every section of society as part of his extended family, and dedicated himself to public welfare,” he said. Nabin, recently appointed as BJP National Working President, is expected to play a key role in the party’s expansion nationwide.

Leaders at the event highlighted Sinha’s lifelong commitment to social service and organisational discipline. They said his values continue to inspire party members and urged the youth to learn from his dedication to public welfare and social harmony.

Party workers and local residents participated in large numbers, paying respects and recalling Sinha’s contributions to the community. The event reflected the enduring impact of a leader who not only shaped Bihar politics but also left a lasting legacy of integrity and service.

Sinha’s life, they noted, remains a guiding example for leaders and citizens alike, reminding everyone of the importance of selfless public service.