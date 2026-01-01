Gig workers’ nationwide strike raises alarm, SP leader calls issue ‘very serious’

New Delhi

A nationwide strike by gig workers on Wednesday has highlighted growing unrest among delivery partners working with app-based platforms, with Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadauriya calling the situation “very serious.”

Organised by several gig worker unions, the protest aimed to draw attention to low earnings, lack of social security, rising fuel and maintenance costs, and insufficient insurance and safety mechanisms. Bhadauriya said the issue has already been raised in Parliament, emphasizing the economic pressures faced by gig workers. “Many educated and highly qualified young people are unemployed, and a large number of them are working as delivery workers. Inflation has risen, family expenses need to be managed, and yet the same person is earning so little,” he stated.

On the ground, the strike’s impact was uneven. Some delivery partners expressed concern over declining pay, lack of support from companies, and inadequate insurance coverage. One worker noted difficulties in accessing emergency assistance and registering claims if devices were lost, while another highlighted excessive competition and account deactivation policies that made the work unsustainable.

Unions supporting the protest have demanded minimum pay guarantees, transparent incentive structures, accident insurance, health coverage, and formal recognition under labour laws. They also raised concerns about algorithm-based penalties and over-hiring by platform companies.

While companies have defended their support tools and flexibility for delivery partners, workers argue that rising costs and inflation have made survival increasingly difficult. The strike has renewed calls for stronger labour protections and policy interventions to safeguard gig economy workers across India.