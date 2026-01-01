AIADMK condemns attack on Odisha worker in TN

Chennai

The AIADMK on Wednesday strongly condemned a brutal assault on a migrant worker from Odisha in Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu, blaming the DMK government for rising drug abuse and lawlessness in the state.

AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam described the incident, in which four teenage boys allegedly attacked the man with sickles, as “shocking” and deeply disturbing. He said the attack exposed the alarming penetration of narcotics among youth and warned that the state had increasingly become a haven for drugs.

“The government must protect young people from falling prey to drugs and ensure strict action against traffickers,” Panneerselvam said, urging Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take urgent corrective measures and implement awareness programmes to prevent similar crimes.

The assault occurred on the evening of December 26 near railway quarters close to Tiruttani railway station in Tiruvallur district. Police said the four 17-year-old boys attacked the migrant worker, recording the assault on mobile phones and posting it online, sparking public outrage.

Locals alerted authorities, and the injured man was rescued and hospitalised. Police have arrested all four minors and launched an investigation into the circumstances, including a possible link to narcotics. Authorities assured that strict action would be taken in accordance with the law.

The AIADMK’s statement highlighted growing concerns about youth drug abuse and public safety, calling on the government to enforce stringent measures to curb narcotics and ensure the protection of vulnerable communities in Tamil Nadu.