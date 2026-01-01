BJP slams Mamata over Bengal SIR controversy

Banerjee criticized SIR as a “massive scam,” threatening EC gherao, citing AI errors causing deaths and hardships for elderly

New Delhi

The political temperature rose on Wednesday as Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Jaiswal said Banerjee “has lost her mind” and claimed her actions were harming the people of Bengal.

Jaiswal criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for allegedly supporting illegal immigrants. “The people of Bengal will never accept the way she has supported illegal immigrants and tried to protect them,” he said. He echoed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s concerns, saying that illegal migration from Bangladesh and other countries was infringing on citizens’ rights and draining national resources.

The confrontation comes after Banerjee’s statements in Bankura, where she threatened to gherao the Election Commission (EC) office in Delhi if even a single legitimate voter’s name was removed after SIR. She called the process a “massive scam” using artificial intelligence and claimed it caused hardship to poor and elderly citizens. “Around 60 people have died due to SIR. Elderly people are being called for document verification hearings,” she said.

Banerjee also rebutted accusations that West Bengal had become a hub for terrorists under her leadership. She questioned Union ministers over security incidents in Pahalgam and Delhi, insisting her state was unfairly targeted.

The exchange highlights growing tensions between the BJP and TMC over voter registration and alleged illegal migration, with both sides intensifying their rhetoric ahead of upcoming political contests.