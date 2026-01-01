District promotes millets through awareness drive and roadshow

Mandya promotes millets through a roadshow, teaching healthy cooking, sustainable farming, and nutritional benefits to the community

Mandya

Promoting awareness about millets and their nutritional benefits is a responsibility for everyone, said KR Nandini, Chief Executive Officer of the District Panchayat. Speaking at the inauguration of the “Millet Road Show” organized by the Agriculture Department under the Food and Nutritional Security (Nutri Millet) Scheme in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, she emphasized educating the next generation about these nutritious crops.

The initiative encourages children, particularly girls, to prepare healthy, hygienic, and tasty meals using millets. In collaboration with the District Panchayat, National Livelihoods Mission, and the Agriculture Department, the program aims to make millet-based foods available to the public at affordable prices, under ₹100, promoting organic and sustainable farming practices. Over 450 orders have already been received for millet products, reflecting growing interest among local communities.

The program also highlighted the importance of natural farming, motivating self-help group women and farmers engaged in organic cultivation. Experiences of successful organic farmers were shared to inspire others, and training sessions were conducted through farmer cooperatives. The long-term goal is to bring nearly 4,250 acres in Mandya under organic millet cultivation, ensuring sustainable agricultural development.

KR Nandini stressed the significance of conserving fertile soil and water, using resources sustainably, and passing knowledge to future generations. Ashok, Joint Director of the Agriculture Department, added that while the country may achieve food security, farmers’ income security remains a challenge. Efforts like procurement through farmer producer companies and marketing guidance help farmers transition from mere production to agribusiness.

The event saw participation from Assistant Directors Sunita, Pratibha, Harsha, Girish Gowda, and community leaders including Somashekhar Gowda, Karasavadi Mahadev, and Mahesh Chandraguru.