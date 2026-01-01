Public urged to seek timely treatment for Tuberculosis

Health Awareness

Chitradurga

Tuberculosis can appear anywhere and spread widely if ignored, so people must come forward for timely treatment without hesitation, said Health Education Officer B. Moogappa. He was speaking at a tuberculosis awareness program held recently at Vivekananda Nagar under the Buddhanagara Health Centre limits in Chitradurga.

He explained that TB is caused by the microorganism Mycobacterium tuberculosis. If patients follow precautionary measures and take proper treatment as prescribed, the disease can be controlled and transmission can be prevented. However, untreated TB patients may spread the infection to nearby people, especially those with low immunity, through droplets released while coughing or sneezing. Patients must use handkerchiefs or cloth while coughing or sneezing, avoid spitting in public places, and maintain personal hygiene, he stressed.

Common symptoms of TB include evening fever, persistent cough for more than two weeks, phlegm, blood in sputum, weight loss, and loss of appetite. Anyone with these symptoms should immediately visit the nearest government hospital and undergo sputum testing. If TB is confirmed, free medicines will be delivered to the patient’s doorstep. Early detection and timely treatment can completely cure tuberculosis, he added, urging everyone to support the goal of building a TB-free India. Senior Health Inspector Srinivasamurthy said patients should strictly follow doctors’ advice and consume nutritious food to maintain good health. During the treatment period, the government provides ₹1,000 directly to the patient’s bank account under DBT to support nutritional needs. Health officials and ASHA workers, including Annapurna, Sangeeta, Sujata, and Shilpa, have formed two teams and are actively involved in TB detection efforts